Remember When All The Male R&B Stars Of The 90s United For This Black History Month Gem?

Posted 2 hours ago
Back in the 90’s, Black folks started realizing that we’re more powerful together than we are apart.

In 1994, young D’Angelo penned a song for the soundtrack to Panther and featured some of the biggest male voices in rhythm & blues at the time, including Tevin Campbell, El DeBarge, Gerald Levert, Tony Toni Toné, Boyz II Men, Al B. Sure!, Lenny Kravitz, R. Kelly, Aaron Hall, Brian McKnight, Silk, Keith Sweat and more.

The supergroup went by the name “Black Men United” and created a song that still speaks volume to the state of Black people in America together. So loves, stand with them in boycotting divisiveness and for coming together for a cause. I love us, for real.

