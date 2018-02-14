Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Here’s How Barack Obama’s Portrait Would Look If He Was Gucci Ganged Up

Hint: it's fly.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
US-SINGAPORE-DIPLOMACY-STATE DINNER

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

Ever since Barack Obama‘s presidential portrait was revealed at the National Portrait Gallery on Monday, folks have been posting memes making fun of the Kehinde Wiley painting.

Despite the many reinterpretations, one meme has surfaced that might take the cake.

Someone reimagined a young Obama sitting fly for a Gucci campaign. Check it out below.

10/10 would buy whatever cologne he’s selling #gucci #mypresident

A post shared by Laurise McMillian (@lauriseirl) on

 

Now that’s one painting you might want to have on your wall.

If you missed all the other funny takes on Obama’s painting, swipe through to check them out!

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 2 hours ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 2 hours ago
02.14.18
The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your…
 22 hours ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 23 hours ago
02.13.18
Trending Diverse Couple Engagement Silhouettes at Sunset
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 24 hours ago
02.13.18
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Music Multi-Platinum Producer Ensayne Wayne Killed In Atlanta
 1 day ago
02.13.18
“Clueless” Actress Stacey Dash Is Considering Running For…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Portrait Mode For Real: See The Presidential Portraits…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Viola Davis & Husband Julius Tennon Team Up…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Secret iPhone Code Posted Online Is ‘Biggest Leak…
 4 days ago
02.10.18
Tiffany Haddish Dishes On The Time She First…
 4 days ago
02.10.18
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 5 days ago
02.09.18
Harley-Davidson Recalling 251,000 Motorcycles Worldwide
 5 days ago
02.09.18
Photos