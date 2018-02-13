News
Home > News

Watch: FX Finally Releases Official ‘Atlanta’ Trailer For The Long-Awaited Second Season

Robbin' Season has officially commenced

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 11 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
FX Premiere Of 'Atlanta'

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

FX’s major hit Atlanta is finally almost back for the long-awaited season 2, which premieres on March 1. The season has been advertised recently under the moniker, “Robbin’ Season,” and according to Darius, that means, “everybody gotta eat.” We’ll find out what that means in it’s entirety as we watch the season in the coming weeks, but you can sort of predict what type of stuff will happen throughout the story line.

From looking at the clips we’ve been blessed with in the new official trailer, it seems like the whole squad is actually doing well for themselves. Paper Boi is at a radio station doing some drops, the whole trio is guzzling shots and getting down in the club, and Earn‘s handling what looks like a good amount of cash–because of which, V ironically comments on him getting them robbed.

There are a number of pretty unexpected things going down in the new trailer, including Paper Boi and Darius being photographed during a meeting with bodies on the ground with white sheets over them. Other than this short minute of footage from the upcoming season, it looks like we’ll just have to wait until March 1 to find out more, when Atlanta Robbin’ Season finally comes to the small screen.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your…
 12 hours ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 13 hours ago
02.13.18
Trending Diverse Couple Engagement Silhouettes at Sunset
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 14 hours ago
02.13.18
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 14 hours ago
02.13.18
Music Multi-Platinum Producer Ensayne Wayne Killed In Atlanta
 17 hours ago
02.13.18
“Clueless” Actress Stacey Dash Is Considering Running For…
 17 hours ago
02.13.18
Portrait Mode For Real: See The Presidential Portraits…
 17 hours ago
02.13.18
Viola Davis & Husband Julius Tennon Team Up…
 17 hours ago
02.13.18
Secret iPhone Code Posted Online Is ‘Biggest Leak…
 3 days ago
02.10.18
Tiffany Haddish Dishes On The Time She First…
 3 days ago
02.10.18
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 5 days ago
02.09.18
Harley-Davidson Recalling 251,000 Motorcycles Worldwide
 5 days ago
02.09.18
A Spice Girls Reunion Tour Is Finally In…
 5 days ago
02.09.18
Black Lives Matter Activist Who Snatched The Confederate…
 5 days ago
02.09.18
Photos