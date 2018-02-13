News
Slovenian Snowboarder Boasts “#FreeMeekMill” At The Olympics, And You’ll Never Guess Where He Wrote It…

He made his message loud and clear

The movement to call for the justice of Meek Mill has made it’s journey abroad, all the way over to PyeongChang, South Korea to be exact. The rapper’s latest show of support has come from an unlikely place, and made an appearance at the 2018 Olympics from one of the snowboarders, Tit Stante.

Following his run, Slovenian snowboarder Stante lifted up his gear to reveal the #FreeMeekMill hashtag scribbled onto his snowboard with a permanent marke.  The Olympian grinned as he propped his instrument upright in order to make sure his display of the message of support was seen by all.

Earlier this month, Meek’s song “Dreams and Nightmares” was used by the Philadelphia Eagles as their introductory music before their win at the Super Bowl LII. Artists like Jay Z and Drake have spoken out against the sentencing against the rapper.

Check out what others had to say about seeing #FreeMeekMill plastered on an Olympian’s snowboard:

