The “24K Magic” world tourwill begin Sept. 7 in Denver and wrap with a four-night stand at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Cardi will be on all of the dates except Austin .

The tour hits Philly’s Wells Fargo Center Sept 19th and 20th.

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 16 at 12pm local time at LiveNation.com.

