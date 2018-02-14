9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Mary J. Blige Will Play a Psychotic Hitwoman in New Netflix Series

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

After receiving a oscar nomination for her performance in Mudbound, Mary J. Blige has landed another acting gig.

Deadline reports that Blige is set to join the cast of Netflix’s upcoming show The Umbrella Academy, which is based on Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance fame’s eponymous comic book series.

The Umbrella Academy follows the story of a dysfunctional family of superheroes as they reunite to uncover who killed their father.

Mary J. Blige Blesses W Magazine For Their Art Issue

6 photos Launch gallery

Mary J. Blige Blesses W Magazine For Their Art Issue

Continue reading Mary J. Blige Blesses W Magazine For Their Art Issue

Mary J. Blige Blesses W Magazine For Their Art Issue

Mary J. Blige reminds us of the Queen that she is for W Magazine. Gracing the cover, with a photo of a crown being placed on her head, The photography was done by Carrie Mae Weems. Mary J. Blige was styled by Paul Cavaco. Her hair is by Kim Kimble for Kim Kimble Hair Care Systems. Her makeup was completed by D’Andre Michael for U.G.L.Y. Girl Cosmetics. Get into the beautiful editorial.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 2 hours ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 2 hours ago
02.14.18
The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your…
 22 hours ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 23 hours ago
02.13.18
Trending Diverse Couple Engagement Silhouettes at Sunset
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 24 hours ago
02.13.18
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Music Multi-Platinum Producer Ensayne Wayne Killed In Atlanta
 1 day ago
02.13.18
“Clueless” Actress Stacey Dash Is Considering Running For…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Portrait Mode For Real: See The Presidential Portraits…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Viola Davis & Husband Julius Tennon Team Up…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Secret iPhone Code Posted Online Is ‘Biggest Leak…
 4 days ago
02.10.18
Tiffany Haddish Dishes On The Time She First…
 4 days ago
02.10.18
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 5 days ago
02.09.18
Harley-Davidson Recalling 251,000 Motorcycles Worldwide
 5 days ago
02.09.18
Photos