Mary J. Blige Will Play a Psychotic Hitwoman in New Netflix Series

After receiving a oscar nomination for her performance in Mudbound, Mary J. Blige has landed another acting gig.
Deadline reports that Blige is set to join the cast of Netflix’s upcoming show The Umbrella Academy, which is based on Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance fame’s eponymous comic book series.
The Umbrella Academy follows the story of a dysfunctional family of superheroes as they reunite to uncover who killed their father.
