Gladys Knight Denies Plastic Surgery Rumors

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Gladys Knight Denies Plastic Surgery Rumors

The R&B legend firmly shut down the gossip once and for all.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 10 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
Gladys Knight Visits 'Extra'

Source: Paul Zimmerman / Getty

Music legend Gladys Knight has gotten wind of all the talk of her rumored plastic surgery…and she is not having it.

After her recent appearance at Clive Davis’ annual Grammy Awards party looking incredibly youthful, 73-year-old Gladys Knight was bombarded with accusations that she went under the knife for a facelift, among other things. Now, the powerhouse R&B singer is setting the record straight once and for all, as she finally addressed the rumors earlier this week on social media via her Instagram page.

Her explanation is lengthy and it in she attributes clean living, her husband and good genes for looking significantly younger than her actual age.

You can read her IG post on the matter BELOW:

I feel like I won a gold medal 🎖with all the compliments. You guys keep me young! Thankful for these God given genes and clean living. My activity of choice has been tennis, working my way up to be as good as @serenawilliams and @venuswilliams . Of course I can't do this alone, I have the best glam squad and team that keeps me looking fresh and on point. My husband William @fortuneandmind has an eye for fashion and helps me with the majority of my looks. I think he missed his calling as a stylist. I also have to give credit to my amazingly talented hairstylist Tre @treworldhairsalon in Las Vegas for my Bedhead Pixie Cut. My makeup artist Miss Kayla @tress2impresskp had me GLOWING at the Clive Davis Grammy Party with @maccosmetics Skinfinish highlighter. You know that friend that stays real with you, I'm lucky to have one that travels me. Thank you Ms. Blondie! Watch out 2018 so much more to come! #2018 #cleanliving #trezyhair #specificbeauty #feelinggood

A post shared by Gladys Knight (@msgladysknight) on

 

Whatever has Gladys Knight looking as amazing as she does is her business. However, we hope that when we are her age we look just as fabulous. Go ‘head Gladys and show them that, as always, black don’t crack!

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

We Are Wakanda: Who Is Erik Killmonger?

#NYFWNOIR: Welcome To Wakanda Brought Blackness And Fashion Together

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your…
 9 hours ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 10 hours ago
02.13.18
Trending Diverse Couple Engagement Silhouettes at Sunset
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 11 hours ago
02.13.18
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 11 hours ago
02.13.18
Music Multi-Platinum Producer Ensayne Wayne Killed In Atlanta
 13 hours ago
02.13.18
“Clueless” Actress Stacey Dash Is Considering Running For…
 13 hours ago
02.13.18
Portrait Mode For Real: See The Presidential Portraits…
 13 hours ago
02.13.18
Viola Davis & Husband Julius Tennon Team Up…
 13 hours ago
02.13.18
Secret iPhone Code Posted Online Is ‘Biggest Leak…
 3 days ago
02.10.18
Tiffany Haddish Dishes On The Time She First…
 3 days ago
02.10.18
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 5 days ago
02.09.18
Harley-Davidson Recalling 251,000 Motorcycles Worldwide
 5 days ago
02.09.18
A Spice Girls Reunion Tour Is Finally In…
 5 days ago
02.09.18
Black Lives Matter Activist Who Snatched The Confederate…
 5 days ago
02.09.18
Photos