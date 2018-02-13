Gladys Knight Denies Plastic Surgery Rumors

Music legend Gladys Knight has gotten wind of all the talk of her rumored plastic surgery…and she is not having it.
After her recent appearance at Clive Davis’ annual Grammy Awards party looking incredibly youthful, 73-year-old Gladys Knight was bombarded with accusations that she went under the knife for a facelift, among other things. Now, the powerhouse R&B singer is setting the record straight once and for all, as she finally addressed the rumors earlier this week on social media via her Instagram page.
Her explanation is lengthy and it in she attributes clean living, her husband and good genes for looking significantly younger than her actual age.
You can read her IG post on the matter BELOW:
I feel like I won a gold medal 🎖with all the compliments. You guys keep me young! Thankful for these God given genes and clean living. My activity of choice has been tennis, working my way up to be as good as @serenawilliams and @venuswilliams . Of course I can't do this alone, I have the best glam squad and team that keeps me looking fresh and on point. My husband William @fortuneandmind has an eye for fashion and helps me with the majority of my looks. I think he missed his calling as a stylist. I also have to give credit to my amazingly talented hairstylist Tre @treworldhairsalon in Las Vegas for my Bedhead Pixie Cut. My makeup artist Miss Kayla @tress2impresskp had me GLOWING at the Clive Davis Grammy Party with @maccosmetics Skinfinish highlighter. You know that friend that stays real with you, I'm lucky to have one that travels me. Thank you Ms. Blondie! Watch out 2018 so much more to come! #2018 #cleanliving #trezyhair #specificbeauty #feelinggood
Whatever has Gladys Knight looking as amazing as she does is her business. However, we hope that when we are her age we look just as fabulous. Go ‘head Gladys and show them that, as always, black don’t crack!
