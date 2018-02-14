The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Michael Blackson Says He Wouldn't Have Accepted $500K From Netflix Either [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Posted 2 hours ago
Michael Blackson was hanging out in “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio! He talks about Eddie Murphy  being the first comedian he saw after arriving in the states, and studying Richard Pryor. He also shares his thoughts on Faizon Love‘s controversial declaration that Dave Chappelle isn’t funny. Michael talks about Dave Chappelle being “white famous” initially and then finally getting a black audience with his Comedy Central show.

When asked about Mo’Nique and her public stance against Netflix, he reveals that he agrees that she deserves more money. With news of a “Coming To America” sequel recently coming to light, he speaks on the possibility of him ending up in the movie. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos