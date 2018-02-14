The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Tara Wallace Explains How Reality TV Exploits Its Talent [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Tara Wallace visited “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” She opened up about obstacles she has encountered with dating as a mother and a reality TV alum. She talks about the problems with reality TV’s exploitation of its talent, and the need for a union. She talks about a lot of the business ventures she has been trying out, and mapping out for the future. Now, she explains, she has been auditioning and working toward building her acting career.

Tara talks about her wig line, “Wild Ebony,” and how it aims to provide affordable beauty looks to women on a budge “trying to make it happen.” She also talks about how the current popular trend of wearing wigs is a positive thing for folks who have conditions or illnesses that effect hair growth. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Tara Wallace On How She Was Blindsided By “Love & Hip-Hop” Cheating Triangle [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Tara Wallace Supports Mo’Nique: “People Have To Be Paid” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Tara Wallace Reveals That She Feels Snubbed By The South [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Reality TV Couples Whose Reality Didn’t End Well

12 photos Launch gallery

Reality TV Couples Whose Reality Didn’t End Well

Continue reading Reality TV Couples Whose Reality Didn’t End Well

Reality TV Couples Whose Reality Didn’t End Well

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 2 hours ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 2 hours ago
02.14.18
The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your…
 22 hours ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 23 hours ago
02.13.18
Trending Diverse Couple Engagement Silhouettes at Sunset
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 24 hours ago
02.13.18
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Music Multi-Platinum Producer Ensayne Wayne Killed In Atlanta
 1 day ago
02.13.18
“Clueless” Actress Stacey Dash Is Considering Running For…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Portrait Mode For Real: See The Presidential Portraits…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Viola Davis & Husband Julius Tennon Team Up…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Secret iPhone Code Posted Online Is ‘Biggest Leak…
 4 days ago
02.10.18
Tiffany Haddish Dishes On The Time She First…
 4 days ago
02.10.18
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 5 days ago
02.09.18
Harley-Davidson Recalling 251,000 Motorcycles Worldwide
 5 days ago
02.09.18
Photos