Martin Lawrence Reveals The Real Status Of “Martin” Reboot & “Bad Boys III” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Martin Lawrence chatted with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” He talks about his upcoming “Lit AF Tour,” which features Rickey Smiley, DeRay Davis, Michael Blackson and many more. Martin confirms that there are some talks happening around getting a reboot of his hit sit-com, and reveals what the status really is on that “Bad Boys III” front.

Martin also reveals which of his characters make him laugh the most, and hilariously reveals that he doesn’t know too much about social media. Plus, Rickey confesses to how nervous he feels to be going on tour with Martin. Check out the player above to hear the whole exclusive interview in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

