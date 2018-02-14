The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Martin Lawrence Reveals The Real Status Of “Martin” Reboot & “Bad Boys III” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Martin Lawrence chatted with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” He talks about his upcoming “Lit AF Tour,” which features Rickey Smiley, DeRay Davis, Michael Blackson and many more. Martin confirms that there are some talks happening around getting a reboot of his hit sit-com, and reveals what the status really is on that “Bad Boys III” front.

Martin also reveals which of his characters make him laugh the most, and hilariously reveals that he doesn’t know too much about social media. Plus, Rickey confesses to how nervous he feels to be going on tour with Martin. Check out the player above to hear the whole exclusive interview in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Tisha Campbell-Martin On Working With Martin Lawrence Again [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Martin Lawrence On Why “Martin” Won’t Return, Gives Real Status On “Bad Boys” 3 & 4 [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: How “Martin” Served As A Major Platform For Hip-Hop In The 90s [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Lil Duval, Martin Lawrence, Kevin Hart, Tika Sumpter & More!

9 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Lil Duval, Martin Lawrence, Kevin Hart, Tika Sumpter & More!

Continue reading PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Lil Duval, Martin Lawrence, Kevin Hart, Tika Sumpter & More!

PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Lil Duval, Martin Lawrence, Kevin Hart, Tika Sumpter & More!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 2 hours ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 2 hours ago
02.14.18
The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your…
 22 hours ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 23 hours ago
02.13.18
Trending Diverse Couple Engagement Silhouettes at Sunset
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 24 hours ago
02.13.18
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Music Multi-Platinum Producer Ensayne Wayne Killed In Atlanta
 1 day ago
02.13.18
“Clueless” Actress Stacey Dash Is Considering Running For…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Portrait Mode For Real: See The Presidential Portraits…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Viola Davis & Husband Julius Tennon Team Up…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Secret iPhone Code Posted Online Is ‘Biggest Leak…
 4 days ago
02.10.18
Tiffany Haddish Dishes On The Time She First…
 4 days ago
02.10.18
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 5 days ago
02.09.18
Harley-Davidson Recalling 251,000 Motorcycles Worldwide
 5 days ago
02.09.18
Photos