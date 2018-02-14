Rickey Smiley & Steve Harvey Try To Keep It Together For Church Announcements [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley was a guest on his dear friend Steve Harvey‘s TV show, “Steve.” Whenever they get together, they bring out their famously hilarious dynamic duo, Sister Bernice Jenkins and Sister Odell. Together, they read some signature Church Announcements, trying desperately to keep it together and get through them without laughing!
Check out the video above to see them push through the hilarious skit brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Steve Harvey Says Rickey Smiley’s Bernice Jenkins Changed His Life [VIDEO]
RELATED: Steve Harvey Shares Inspiring Message With Studio Audience About Not Being Afraid To Jump [VIDEO]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Steve Harvey Hilariously Reprise Sister Odell & Bernice Skit [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Hilariously Busts Out Air Guitar When “Outkast” Plays [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Michael Blackson Explains Why Kevin Hart Couldn’t Get Onstage At The Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Rickey Smiley & Steve Harvey Hilariously Reprise Sister Odell & Bernice Skit [EXCLUSIVE]
- The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks Community
- Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and Murder From Walmart
- Backstory Ep 2: Jay-Z The making Of A Business Man [Exclusive Interview]
- 12 Gifts Women Want For Valentine’s Day
- Jhene Aiko Addresses Rumors That She Cheated On Her Ex With Big Sean
- Why Amber Rose’s Birthday Gift To Her Son Isn’t A Big Deal [EXCLUSIVE]
- Watch Odell Beckham Jr. Nail These Family Reunion Impersonations
- See This Surprise Double Marriage Proposal That Proves Great Loves Think Alike