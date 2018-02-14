Backstory Ep 2: Jay-Z The making Of A Business Man [Exclusive Interview]

Photo by

Backstory Ep 2: Jay-Z The making Of A Business Man [Exclusive Interview]

Jay-Z is one of the most successful artists of our time. He has evolved beyond music into a just as successful businessman. In this episode of the Backstory Podcast with Colby Colb…Jay-Z: The making Of A Business Man” you’ll learn the early history of Jay-Z. How his business acumen at the beginning led to a massive career unlike any other artist in history. You’ll hear a series of Jay-Z interviews from 10 months before Reasonable Doubt to the eve of his second album “In My Lifetime”. Along the way Colby gives you insights of what was going on in Hip Hop and Pop Culture during that time. Subscribe and Download the Backstory Podcast for free on Apple Podcasts, Google Play or wherever you stream Podcasts.

Get Backstory: Episode 2 from the iTunes store: Backstory on iTunes

Get Backstory: Episode 2 from Google Play: Backstory on Google Play

Get Backstory: Episode 2 from SoundCloud: Backstory on SoundCloud

Legendary radio host Colby “Colb” Tyner takes us back to where it all started with the biggest names in the music business and the world in his new podcast, BackStory with Colby Colb. Each episode is a narrative journey and in-depth conversation with the men and women that shaped hip hop. Colby is an accomplished on-air talent best known for his compelling interviews with Jay-Z, Will Smith, Quincy Jones, President Obama, LL Cool J, and more. Subscribe on Itunes or wherever you stream podcasts.

