The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks Community

The families of two Ohio police officers fatally shot while responding to a 911 hang-up call say they’re grateful for their community and for the outpouring of support shown in the midst of their loss. The community has raised over $270K for both of these fallen officers.

The officers from the northeast Columbus suburb of Westerville, 39-year-old Eric Joering and 54-year-old Anthony Morelli, were shot Saturday at a townhome where the suspect Quentin Smith was wounded.

A federal agent says tips from the community, social media posts and a gun trace led to the arrest of Gerald Lawson accused of providing the weapon used to kill two Ohio police officers. Lawson is accused of selling a gun last summer to Quentin Smith, who has been charged with shooting the two officers. The 30-year-old Lawson made a brief appearance in federal court Monday where he was not required to enter a plea. A bond hearing is set for Wednesday.

Officials have said the wounded 30-year-old suspect, Quentin Smith, is expected to survive. He has been charged with aggravated murder. Court records didn’t show an attorney for him.

