You can tell Odell Beckham Jr. has been to quite a few family reunions in his life time because when it comes to the usual personalities you’d see at a cookout, he has completely nailed these impersonations.

Check out the video of OBJ having a little comedic fun on Instagram.

His grandma impersonation has me weak 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TcZrQckvE4 — dray neglectronica (@fxntney) February 13, 2018

