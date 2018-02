When you’ve fallen deeply in love with your partner, sometimes y’all even start to think alike.

See what happens when this beautiful lesbian couple both propose to each other during a fun game of pictionary. Congrats to @BerkleyCade and @Toorriiiiiiiiii.

Double proposal playing Pictionary 😭 so amazing & I’m so happy for you 2💖 this was so perfect 😭😍 @BerkleyCade @Toorriiiiiiiiii pic.twitter.com/uG7R5UIQNm — Sydney (@33_Syd) February 11, 2018

