If You Thought Will Smith Didn’t Know The Words To ‘La Bamba’ You Thought Wrong

Will Smith has been the best thing to happen to Instagram but when he posted a video that made it appear that he didn’t know the words to “La Bamba” the internet went nuts. Let’s just say, even Big Willy isn’t safe from getting clowned on the net.

Well, Will wasn’t having it. He took to Instagram to prove once and for all that not only is he fluent in Spanish, he definitely knows the words to “La Bamba”.

Someone said Will Smith doesn't know the lyrics to the song 'La Bamba' and this is his reaction. lmao pic.twitter.com/EUgzwPA5WZ — C (@CHUUZUZ) February 12, 2018

Let that be a lesson to the haters, leave Will Smith alone!

