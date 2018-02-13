News
Not The Dream: Supreme Faces Backlash For Martin Luther King Hoodies

The Internet shows no mercy.

Martin Luther King, Jr.

Source: Photo 12 / Getty

Popular clothing brand Supreme released a lookbook for their spring/summer 2018 season on Monday, and it definitely caused some heads to turn with some of its clothing.

One notable collection included a series of pieces with Martin Luther King Jr.‘s image on it.

A flannel shirt and hoodies with MLK’s face on them caused many eyebrows to raise, and some folks were plain outraged. This comes only a few weeks after Ram Trucks used a King speech in a commercial, only to receive backlash.

Swipe through to read what people have to say about the trendy clothing brand.

Photos