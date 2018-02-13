Uncategorized
Do You Know Detroit? – Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

In celebration of Black History Month 2018, Radio One Detroit is highlighting Detroit landmarks that have had an impact on black history!

Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History has become a pivotal landmark in Detroit. Founded in 1965, the museum has become an important education tool in the history of African Americans. According to the museum’s mission, it aims to educate and change people’s lives through the celebration of African American history and culture.

Dr. Charles H. Wright wanted to create an institution for African Americans to preserve their culture and history. In 1965, Wright, along with a community group established Detroit’s first international Afro-American Museum. The museum then opened in January of 1966 and was known by the acronym I AM. In 1978, the museum was offered an opportunity to lease a plot of land from the City of Detroit. Then, in 1985, the museum and the city formed a partnership to build a new facility to house the museum. Along with these changes, was a name change, The Museum of African American History.

In 1987, the museum opened to the public at its new location on 301 Fredrick Douglas Street. As popularity and artifacts grew, the museum had to expand again. In 1997, a new building was created and in 1998 received its current name, The Charles H. Wright Museum.

Aside from housing some of the most historical artifacts, the Charles H. Wright Museum also holds various events and performances, including movie screenings, concert performances, children’s programs and more.

More information about the museum and its history can be found on thewright.org

