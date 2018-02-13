Film Collaboration from Dame Dash and Kanye West Hitting theaters soon.

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Film Collaboration from Dame Dash and Kanye West Hitting theaters soon.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

From the creative mind that gave us hood classics such as Paid in Full, State Property and Paper Soldiers comes a new film “Honor Up” Starring Dame Dash and produced by Kanye West. The Crime Drama centers around Dame Dashes character ‘OG” an aged Drug lieutenant struggling to keep honor and order within his crew in this new age. “Honor Up” Starring Dame Dash, Camron, and Stacey Dash hits select theater February 16th. Could this be the start of a new era of classic hood movies? Check out this clip from “Honor Up” and tell us what you think in the comments.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Music Multi-Platinum Producer Ensayne Wayne Killed In Atlanta
 3 hours ago
02.13.18
“Clueless” Actress Stacey Dash Is Considering Running For…
 3 hours ago
02.13.18
Portrait Mode For Real: See The Presidential Portraits…
 3 hours ago
02.13.18
Viola Davis & Husband Julius Tennon Team Up…
 3 hours ago
02.13.18
Secret iPhone Code Posted Online Is ‘Biggest Leak…
 3 days ago
02.10.18
Tiffany Haddish Dishes On The Time She First…
 3 days ago
02.10.18
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 4 days ago
02.09.18
Harley-Davidson Recalling 251,000 Motorcycles Worldwide
 4 days ago
02.09.18
A Spice Girls Reunion Tour Is Finally In…
 4 days ago
02.09.18
Black Lives Matter Activist Who Snatched The Confederate…
 4 days ago
02.09.18
Teaser Clip, Premiere Date Announced For VH1’s ‘Teyana…
 5 days ago
02.08.18
In The Giving Spirit: Drake Donates $50K To…
 5 days ago
02.08.18
Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe and Danai…
 5 days ago
02.08.18
Quincy Jones Claims He Dated Ivanka Trump
 5 days ago
02.08.18
Photos