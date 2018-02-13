Film Collaboration from Dame Dash and Kanye West Hitting theaters soon.

From the creative mind that gave us hood classics such as Paid in Full, State Property and Paper Soldiers comes a new film “Honor Up” Starring Dame Dash and produced by Kanye West. The Crime Drama centers around Dame Dashes character ‘OG” an aged Drug lieutenant struggling to keep honor and order within his crew in this new age. “Honor Up” Starring Dame Dash, Camron, and Stacey Dash hits select theater February 16th. Could this be the start of a new era of classic hood movies? Check out this clip from “Honor Up” and tell us what you think in the comments.

