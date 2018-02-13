The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary With Da Tea Admitted To Drinking Toilet Water In Jail [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

On Dish Nation, Headkrack, Da Brat, Rickey Smiley and Gary With Da Tea were talking about a place that they all happen to have spent time in: jail. They had a conversation about why people lose weight in jail, because the prison food is so bad.

But then, Gary made an alarming admission- he drank actual toilet water while in jail because he wasn’t in his right mind. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Tells Rickey Smiley That He’s Taking Piano Lessons! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Is Unamused By Rickey Smiley’s “Bad & Boujee” Enthusiasm [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Da Brat Makes Gary With Da Tea Pop Off While Pouring Grammy Tea [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Gary With Da Tea

Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2018 [PHOTOS]

24 photos Launch gallery

Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2018 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2018 [PHOTOS]

Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2018 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Music Multi-Platinum Producer Ensayne Wayne Killed In Atlanta
 3 hours ago
02.13.18
“Clueless” Actress Stacey Dash Is Considering Running For…
 3 hours ago
02.13.18
Portrait Mode For Real: See The Presidential Portraits…
 3 hours ago
02.13.18
Viola Davis & Husband Julius Tennon Team Up…
 3 hours ago
02.13.18
Secret iPhone Code Posted Online Is ‘Biggest Leak…
 3 days ago
02.10.18
Tiffany Haddish Dishes On The Time She First…
 3 days ago
02.10.18
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 4 days ago
02.09.18
Harley-Davidson Recalling 251,000 Motorcycles Worldwide
 4 days ago
02.09.18
A Spice Girls Reunion Tour Is Finally In…
 4 days ago
02.09.18
Black Lives Matter Activist Who Snatched The Confederate…
 4 days ago
02.09.18
Teaser Clip, Premiere Date Announced For VH1’s ‘Teyana…
 5 days ago
02.08.18
In The Giving Spirit: Drake Donates $50K To…
 5 days ago
02.08.18
Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe and Danai…
 5 days ago
02.08.18
Quincy Jones Claims He Dated Ivanka Trump
 5 days ago
02.08.18
Photos