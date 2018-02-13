Gary With Da Tea Admitted To Drinking Toilet Water In Jail [EXCLUSIVE]

On Dish Nation, Headkrack, Da Brat, Rickey Smiley and Gary With Da Tea were talking about a place that they all happen to have spent time in: jail. They had a conversation about why people lose weight in jail, because the prison food is so bad.

But then, Gary made an alarming admission- he drank actual toilet water while in jail because he wasn’t in his right mind. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

