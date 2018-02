Did Black Tony Overdose? [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony was in the middle of a hysterical fit when he called up Rickey Smiley. Eugene was by his side, trying to calm him down, but they were also both under the impression that he had way swallowed tons of pills and possibly overdosed on something lethal. But it turns out, they were just vitamins. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

