The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Steve Harvey Says Rickey Smiley’s Bernice Jenkins Changed His Life [VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Rickey Smiley was on Steve Harvey show, “Steve,” recently, and the two comedians looked back on their longtime friendship, which started when Rickey was 18-years-old. Rickey shares a funny memory from his early days of opening up for Steve Harvey, along with a bit of his philosophy on parenting and an explanation of why he named his book “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life.”

Plus, Steve Harvey talked about Jesus bit he used to do, which featured Rickey Smiley playing the church organ as Sister Bernice Jenkins. Check out this video to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Steve Harvey Hilariously Reprise Sister Odell & Bernice Skit [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Steve Harvey Shares Inspiring Message With Studio Audience About Not Being Afraid To Jump [VIDEO]

RELATED: How Steve Harvey Gets Out Of Tickets [VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Hilariously Busts Out Air Guitar When “Outkast” Plays [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley On Steve Harvey's Show "Steve"

Rickey Smiley Visits Steve Harvey's Show [PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Visits Steve Harvey's Show [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Visits Steve Harvey’s Show [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Visits Steve Harvey's Show [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Music Multi-Platinum Producer Ensayne Wayne Killed In Atlanta
 3 hours ago
02.13.18
“Clueless” Actress Stacey Dash Is Considering Running For…
 3 hours ago
02.13.18
Portrait Mode For Real: See The Presidential Portraits…
 3 hours ago
02.13.18
Viola Davis & Husband Julius Tennon Team Up…
 3 hours ago
02.13.18
Secret iPhone Code Posted Online Is ‘Biggest Leak…
 3 days ago
02.10.18
Tiffany Haddish Dishes On The Time She First…
 3 days ago
02.10.18
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 4 days ago
02.09.18
Harley-Davidson Recalling 251,000 Motorcycles Worldwide
 4 days ago
02.09.18
A Spice Girls Reunion Tour Is Finally In…
 4 days ago
02.09.18
Black Lives Matter Activist Who Snatched The Confederate…
 4 days ago
02.09.18
Teaser Clip, Premiere Date Announced For VH1’s ‘Teyana…
 5 days ago
02.08.18
In The Giving Spirit: Drake Donates $50K To…
 5 days ago
02.08.18
Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe and Danai…
 5 days ago
02.08.18
Quincy Jones Claims He Dated Ivanka Trump
 5 days ago
02.08.18
Photos