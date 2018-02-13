Tips For Women On Reducing Risk Of Assault Or Abduction [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Cole Parker, CEO of Divas In Defense, came through to talk to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” Not only is it Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, but human trafficking is also at an all-time high. Women are the main targets in both situations, so Cole breaks down how women can move smarter and be more aware as to reduce the risk of becoming targets.

Cole also breaks down ways to survive if you are ever targeted. He also explains why, if someone were to ever hold a gun to you and demand that you “get in the car,” that is not an option. Instead, you’ve got to fight tooth and nail to protect yourself. He talks about move called the “oh no you didn’t,” and more. Check out this exclusive interview for more helpful tips on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

