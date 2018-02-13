Entertainment
Viola Davis & Husband Julius Tennon Team Up To Address Police Murders [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Viola Davis and husband Julian Tennon teamed up with explore four high-profile police murders from the perspective of both the victim’s families and the police departments involved. Tennon sat down with Urban One Atlanta to discuss what they hope viewers will impart from the series and the larger issue of unjustified homicides of African American by the hands of law enforcement.

Via Hello Beautiful

“Two Sides,” a four-part limited TV One docu-series, provides an inside look into the extraordinary events from 2014 – 2015, where four prominent police shootings reverberated throughout the nation. The public eye quickly turned to invest in the lives of the series subjects, Eric Garner, Ezell Ford, John Crawford and Sandra Bland.

The show, executive produced by Viola Davis, her husband Julius Tennon, along with Jemuel Plummer, takes a deep dive into what lead to each victim’s untimely death and how the loss affected the lives of everyone they touched, including family and friends. The series also features commentary from lead law enforcement and includes interviews with Al Sharpton, Christopher Darden and Maxine Waters.

 

