How ‘Peak Beards’ and Other Facial Hair is Becoming So Popular Right Now

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

How ‘Peak Beards’ and Other Facial Hair is Becoming So Popular Right Now

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Billboard Power 100 Event

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –

Big beards are not going anywhere in 2018 — that’s according to our local Cleveland beard experts and barbers JT Da Barber and Youssa Ben.

In fact, Google Trends show that in the past five years the search for beards has seen a steady climb.

According to one study, 33 percent of American men have facial hair compared to 55 percent of men world-wide.

JT and Youssa both said it was rapper Rick Ross who kick started the big beard trend.

“A lot of guys come in and ask for the Rick Ross,’” JT said.

In Cleveland it makes sense to have that extra layer of protection according to JT and Youssa.

“It’s freezing right now the beard also keeps you nice and warm that’s why I like it,” JT said.

The beard also conveys masculinity according to naturalist Charles Darwin.

Darwin said said that facial hair is basically like a peacocks feathers, or a lions mane—a sign of masculinity and to attract a mate.

It can also show something about your personality.

“It’s all about patience — I think that’s the main thing about it. A lot of people grow dreads and stuff like that to show patience and discipline. A lot of times a beard can be the same way,” said JT.

JT also pointed out that a lot of this depends on genetics — and some men are just not able to grow a beard.

Guys Who Can’t Grow Facial Hair Get Realistic Beards (via BuzzFeed)

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News 

First Picture Courtesy of Axelle/Bauer-Griffin and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Dia Dipasupil and Getty Images

First through Third Gif Courtesy of Giphy and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Video Courtesy of Buzzfeed, YouTube, and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Music Multi-Platinum Producer Ensayne Wayne Killed In Atlanta
 3 hours ago
02.13.18
“Clueless” Actress Stacey Dash Is Considering Running For…
 3 hours ago
02.13.18
Portrait Mode For Real: See The Presidential Portraits…
 3 hours ago
02.13.18
Viola Davis & Husband Julius Tennon Team Up…
 3 hours ago
02.13.18
Secret iPhone Code Posted Online Is ‘Biggest Leak…
 3 days ago
02.10.18
Tiffany Haddish Dishes On The Time She First…
 3 days ago
02.10.18
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 4 days ago
02.09.18
Harley-Davidson Recalling 251,000 Motorcycles Worldwide
 4 days ago
02.09.18
A Spice Girls Reunion Tour Is Finally In…
 4 days ago
02.09.18
Black Lives Matter Activist Who Snatched The Confederate…
 4 days ago
02.09.18
Teaser Clip, Premiere Date Announced For VH1’s ‘Teyana…
 5 days ago
02.08.18
In The Giving Spirit: Drake Donates $50K To…
 5 days ago
02.08.18
Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe and Danai…
 5 days ago
02.08.18
Quincy Jones Claims He Dated Ivanka Trump
 5 days ago
02.08.18
Photos