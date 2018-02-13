Marlon Brando Never Got Intimate with Richard Pryor According to Brando’s Son

Marlon Brando’s son says his father did not have sex with Richard Pryor as Quincy Jones suggested in his recent interview, even though Pryor’s widow said Jones is telling the truth.

Marlon’s oldest living son, Miko Brando, tells TMZ: “The Marlon Brando family has heard the recent comments by Quincy Jones and we are disappointed that anyone would make such a wrongful comment about either Marlon Brando or Richard Pryor.”

Miko’s statement directly counters that of Richard’s widow, Jennifer Pryor, who told TMZ last week that the Brando/Pryor hookup DID go down, and Pryor would’ve been fine with people knowing about it.

Jennifer said her late husband was always very open about his bisexuality, apparently having documented his experiences in diaries he kept.

His daughter, Rain Pryor, denied the hookup between the two stars in a now-deleted post, saying her father had a relationship with a trans woman once, but “Daddy did NOT have relations with Brando.”

