Low Key: Tisha Campbell-Martin Was The Beyoncé Of Her Day

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Tisha Campbell-Martin

Today marks the 30th anniversary of Spike Lee’s cult classic School Daze which allowed the whole world to take a look at the incomparable Black experience — specifically at HBCUs.

Many careers took off after the 1988 film was released, but Tisha Campbell-Martin was clearly the brightest star of them all.

Some even argue that with her popping career through the 80’s and 90’s as an actress, singer and the light skin “It” girl that all the guys wanted to be with — Tisha Campbell-Martin was the Beyoncé of her day.

We get the feeling that sometimes Tisha herself believes the same to be true.

 

There’s even an Instagram account dedicated to hilariously photoshopping Tisha’s face on Beyoncé’s body.

 

Cuhs I'm all about this bass, no treble

A post shared by Tisha Campbell 🔵 (@therealtishacampbell) on

Whose been a loyal soup since my first debut album "Steel in Love" ❤…

A post shared by Tisha Campbell 🔵 (@therealtishacampbell) on

 

Even though Tisha Campbell-Martin’s music career wasn’t as successful as Bey’s, we still can’t forget what “Gina” gave to the culture. Hit the flip for more photos of Ti-yoncé.

