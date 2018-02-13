Check Out These Paid IPhone Apps That You Can Get For The FREE Today

With all the money we spend on Apple products, it’s probably wise to take advantage of anything they give away for free.

Check out these paid iPhone and iPad apps that are on sale for free — today only.

Pic Navi (Usual Price $2.99)

– Easy-to-use photo location viewer and editor

– Can edit date and time of a photo

– Customizable timestamp

Puzzle Cube AR (Usual Price $1.99)

– Inspired by the Rubix Cube

– No buttons

– Relaxing

Brain Puzzle (Usually 99 cents)

– Mind sharpening

– Simple & Easy

EXIF Viewer by Fluntro (Usually $2.99)

EXIF Viewer by Fluntro *** Featured by Apple on US and Canada Appstore ***

EXIF Viewer is beautiful App along with Photos Extension, Recent Photo's EXIF Widget and iMessa… https://t.co/wBlx0gkox5 pic.twitter.com/bapZjjkDsa — World Voip Center (@worldvoipcenter) February 12, 2018

– Professional photographer’s favorite app

– Available for use on all Apple products

– Supports 3D touch

Cleaner Pro (Usual price $2.99)

Cleaner Pro . by YT Development Ltd dropped in price from $2.99 to Free. Download via AppZapp https://t.co/4AbhWly2jy pic.twitter.com/OYeKh4kv28 — Iphone6 (@applestore_news) February 12, 2018

– Easily Remove Duplicate Contacts

– Quickly find the contacts you need

– Backup contacts in one tap

Get em’ while you can. Don’t wait until it’s too late.

