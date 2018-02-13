Meet Cleveland’s Dopest Lyrical MC, Teezy From The Clair

Meet Cleveland’s Dopest Lyrical MC, Teezy From The Clair

TEEZY FROM THE CLAIR

The rap game, like everything else, is evolving.

Gone are the days of unsigned artists shopping demo tapes outside of studios and radio stations. The internet has changed everything, and those who use it to it’s full potential are tending to reap the greatest rewards.

Insert Teezy From The Clair.

I was first introduced to Teezy last fall when we were running the #BARZ1079 challenge here at the station. We were looking for the dopest MC’s in the city to get some shine for bringing those barbed wire bars that me and my homies grew up listening to.

Thanks to Teezy and his venomous approach we didn’t have to look too far.

On that fated day he absolutely KILLED Kendrick Lamar’s ‘HUMBLE’. Check it out . . .

You should also check out Teezy’s own #yobeataintsafe campaign on social media, where he regularly bodies industry instrumentals in 60 seconds or less. A modern twist on the mixtape era that forged the careers of many great MC’s.

It’s not all about the music with him, either. After being forced to sit down for over 8 years he understands the importance of giving back to the community and guiding the next generation, which has led him to organizing a non-profit designed to reach and help urban youth.

Connect with Teezy on Facebook and Instagram (just click on the links) to stay up on everything he has going on!

Kick it with me on IG, as well: @MattyWillz_23100

Photos