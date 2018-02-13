Cavs kick off their new era with a statement win in Boston

Cavs kick off their new era with a statement win in Boston

Detroit Pistons v Cleveland Cavaliers

Via | ESPN

BOSTON — Cedi Osman, making just the second start of his career, anticipated the pass, snatched hold of the ball and darted down the Boston Celtics‘ parquet court for an uncontested, two-handed slam.

Only he missed the dunk, and badly. The ball caromed off the back rim and flew across the court, landing out of bounds.

That was about the only thing that went wrong for the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers as they marched into Boston and controlled the Celtics on both sides of the ball, winning 121-99 on Sunday.

Photos