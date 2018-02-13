Music
Home > Music

Visual Artist Claims Kendrick Lamar’s ‘All The Stars’ Music Video Stole Her Work

Lina Iris Viktor is accusing the team behind the music video of using her work without permission.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

The creative team behind the upcoming blockbuster “Black Panther,” face serious accusations after a British-Liberian artist alleged her work was used in the “All The Stars” music video without her permission. The single was released in January as the first song from the movie’s soundtrack.

According to The New York Times, artist Lina Iris Viktor declined to participate in the creative process after she was contacted on two separate to use one of her work’s titled, “Constellations.” The piece is one in a series of paintings which feature intricate patterns in 24K gold.

On Saturday Viktor’s lawyer Christopher Robinson, sent a letter to Lamar’s label head Anthony Tiffith of Top Dawg Entertainment, alleging copyright infrigement.

“Why would they do this? It’s an ethical issue, because what the whole film purports is that it’s about black empowerment, African excellence — that’s the whole concept of the story,” Viktor said in an interview with the Times. “And at the same time they’re stealing from African artists.”

At the time of publication Lamar and Tiffith declined to comment, including the music video’s director and creative team, Dave Meyers and Dave Free.

Viktor said she was made aware of the issue after numerous friends congratulated her after seeing Lamar’s video, and again after OkayAfrica featured an article noting her influence.

The Times reports Viktor was contacted in November 2016 by the assistant to Marvel set director Jay Hart, but declined after she found the terms unacceptable. Then in December 2017, public relations firm DDA reached out to Viktor’s representation at Mariane Ibrahim Gallery to again inquire about using her work. If Viktor participated she would “enter into an exclusive license for the proposed artworks, thereby forgoing all artistic control,” according to the letter from DDA, who reached out on behalf of Marvel and Disney. Viktor again refused.

Viktor’s accusations bring forth the topic of copyright infringement and cultural appropriation–two areas where Black artists have historically felt undermined.

“Cultural appropriation is something that continually happens to African-American artists,” she said to the Times. “And I want to make a stand.”

SOURCE: The New York Times

DON’T MISS:

‘Black Panther’s’ Ode To Black Hair Is Exactly What Hollywood Needs

Go Behind The Scenes Of Angela Bassett’s ‘Black Panther’ Premiere Look

Premiere Of Netflix's 'Sandy Wexler' - Arrivals

#BlackMenSmiling Is The Hashtag You Need in Your Life Right Now

48 photos Launch gallery

#BlackMenSmiling Is The Hashtag You Need in Your Life Right Now

Continue reading #BlackMenSmiling Is The Hashtag You Need in Your Life Right Now

#BlackMenSmiling Is The Hashtag You Need in Your Life Right Now

[caption id="attachment_2937196" align="alignleft" width="811"] Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty[/caption] No lie: It often feels as if the world is so crazy, infuriating and bad right now. Sadly, there are times when it can be hard to find our joy. But one trending hashtag is encouraging us to "normalize happy"...and we're here for it. Enter: #BlackMenSmiling. The trending hashtag started by comedian Dennis Banks sparked Black male celebs and everyday folks to boast their #BlackBoyJoy and pearly whites. Man...it is beautiful and soooooo Black! Here are 50 of the best Tweets that continue to prove how amazing our brothas are!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Music Multi-Platinum Producer Ensayne Wayne Killed In Atlanta
 3 hours ago
02.13.18
“Clueless” Actress Stacey Dash Is Considering Running For…
 3 hours ago
02.13.18
Portrait Mode For Real: See The Presidential Portraits…
 3 hours ago
02.13.18
Viola Davis & Husband Julius Tennon Team Up…
 3 hours ago
02.13.18
Secret iPhone Code Posted Online Is ‘Biggest Leak…
 3 days ago
02.10.18
Tiffany Haddish Dishes On The Time She First…
 3 days ago
02.10.18
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 4 days ago
02.09.18
Harley-Davidson Recalling 251,000 Motorcycles Worldwide
 4 days ago
02.09.18
A Spice Girls Reunion Tour Is Finally In…
 4 days ago
02.09.18
Black Lives Matter Activist Who Snatched The Confederate…
 4 days ago
02.09.18
Teaser Clip, Premiere Date Announced For VH1’s ‘Teyana…
 5 days ago
02.08.18
In The Giving Spirit: Drake Donates $50K To…
 5 days ago
02.08.18
Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe and Danai…
 5 days ago
02.08.18
Quincy Jones Claims He Dated Ivanka Trump
 5 days ago
02.08.18
Photos