Why Cardi B Can’t Be A Gangbanger & A Super Star At The Same Time [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Posted 3 hours ago
Cardi B got herself caught up the other day when she posted a photo on Instagram of herself in a blue fur coat. In the caption of the image, Cardi changed the “B” in blue, indicated her loyalty to the Bloods. This ignited a fire of criticism from fans, especially ahead of her trip to rival territory for All-Star weekend in L.A.

This isn’t the first time Cardi B has aligned herself with gang activity, but maybe it’s time for her to dial it back, since it’s the first time she’s ever been this famous? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

