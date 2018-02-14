The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley & Steve Harvey Hilariously Reprise Sister Odell & Bernice Skit [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Rickey Smiley was recently a guest on “The Steve Harvey Show!” Rickey expressed his gratitude and excitement to be back on his mentor and fraternity brother’s TV show. They talked about raising kids, and the closeness of their families, Rickey’s new book, and a whole bunch of stuff. But most hilariously, they reprised their hilarious church ladies skit between Sister Odell and Bernice Jenkins! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

