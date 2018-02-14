The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Michael Blackson Explains Why Kevin Hart Couldn’t Get Onstage At The Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Posted 2 hours ago
Comedian Michael Blackson came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” Michael talks about settling in Philly in the late 80s, just a couple years after he arrived in America from his native Ghana, and thus being ecstatic about the Eagles’ Super Bowl win this year. Michael explains why he wouldn’t have tried to get onstage during the celebration like a very drunk Kevin Hart famously tried to do.

Michael also talks about hosting the first ever BET Social awards, and how he has benefited by using social media, as well as having come up before its peak. He shows his respect for the comedians coming up on a newer, bite-sized-social-media-videos track, and talks about his favorite comedians. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

