Music Multi-Platinum Producer Ensayne Wayne Killed In Atlanta

Posted 3 hours ago
Atlanta, GA: On February 10, 2018 multi-platinum producer and CEO of Ensayne Music Group (EMG) Ensayne Wayne, the older brother to Drumma Boy was shot & killed in Atlanta at the age of 49 years old. Police report that he was involved in a dispute & shootout with an unknown man outside The House of Fresh clothing boutique that is owned by Drumma Boy.

Fox5: For several hours following the shooting, investigators were inside of the House of Fresh store on Howell Mill Road where the shooting took place outside. The House of Fresh is a clothing boutique store owned by rapper and music producer Drumma Boy.

Multi-platinum producer Ensayne Wayne

The store was opened during the time of the shooting and police are talking to any possible witnesses who were inside. Police do say no bullets went inside the store and no one inside was hurt. The suspect got away in a silver vehicle headed towards Interstate 75, according to Atlanta Police. Investigators haven’t released the identity of the suspect or what the fight was about. They described the suspect as a slender black male.

Ensayne Wayne produced records for Three 6 Mafia, 8Ball & MJG, Jeezy, Scarface, Future, Young Dolph, Tela, Young Buck, Starlito, Don Trip, Young Dro’s High Time album, NBA 2K12 and produced Xzibits “1983”, Plies’ “Shawty”, Rocko “Star”, Rocko feat Future “Squares Out Your Circle” to name a few. 

Brothers (L) Ensayne Wayne and (R) Drumma Boy

“I lost the first person I ever looked up too in life… the first person I ever wanted to be like… My BIG blood-brother… 💉 My dad showed me the fundamentals of music & music theory, but my brother introduced me to making beats. He paved the way for me, introduced me to everybody he could, continuously bragged about me and gave me an alternative route to take. I always just wanted to see him smile and be proud of the moves I made as well as the moves we made together. Thank you all for the condolences sent for @ensaynewayne and family” ~ Drumma Boy

Multi-Platinum Producer Ensayne Wayne/CEO Ensayne Music Group

Born and bred in Memphis, TN, Ensayne Wayne was exposed to musicianship at a young age. At the age of 5 he was playing drums and percussion instruments he eventually ventured into piano and woodwind instruments at the age of 9. His mother a opera singer, was one of the first black women to graduate from Memphis State with a degree in music, his father was a drum and percussionist.

Ensayne Wayne, the originator and founder for a team of producers known as ‘The Drum Squad‘ in which he passed the torch to his younger brother ‘Drumma Boy‘ and has started his own production company called Ensayne Music Group.

Our condolences go out to his family, friends and fans and may he forever rest in peace.

