Stop, Look & Watch: ‘All That’ Cast Reunites On ‘Wild’n Out‘

90’s babies, Nick Cannon has you covered on season 11 of “Wild’n Out.”
Nickelodeon legend Kel Mitchell posted a photo of fellow “All That” O.G.’s Kenan Thompson, Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server.
No word yet on when the episode will air, but check out Kel’s photo stream below and stay tuned for more info.
With my Brothers! I got to frame this picture! Yo Lil bro @nickcannon your staff and crew was awesome today! Thanks for putting this all together and congratulations on filming season 11 of @mtvwildnout And I enjoyed the prayer you did with the cast before we all hit the stage! #teamJesus Continued success bro! Blessings! And yo @nileevans Stay being epic bro!! God bless! 💯🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾#wildnout #stillAllthat
