WATCH: The ‘Scandal’ x ‘HTGAWM’ Teaser Is Here

Worlds will collide, and we'll be watching.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 15 hours ago
ABC's 'Scandal' - Season Five

Source: Kevin Estrada / Getty

ABC has graced us with our first glimpse at the crossover between Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder!

We’re finally getting a peek at what happens when Olivia meets Annalise in the teaser for the highly anticipated TV event.

The epic episodes will air March 1, and things will kick off on Olivia’s turf.

The mashup rolls over to Annalise’s side after that, and she’s all cool confidence against Olivia’s more firey presence.

