Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Viral Kid Who Took Selfie With Justin Timberlake Gets Big Surprise

He might have gotten himself a new BFF.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Ryan McKenna‘s face was spread across the Internet after the 2018 Super Bowl thanks to a viral meme.

The 13-year-old was caught in the middle of Justin Timberlake‘s halftime performance and the camera got him looking at his phone. A snap of the incident resulted in hilarious memes about whether he knew who Justin Timberlake was or not.

Ryan brought his newfound fame to Ellen, and after discussing his viral experience, she gifted the teenager a special surprise. Check out what happened in the clip below!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Secret iPhone Code Posted Online Is ‘Biggest Leak…
 1 hour ago
02.10.18
Tiffany Haddish Dishes On The Time She First…
 1 hour ago
02.10.18
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
Harley-Davidson Recalling 251,000 Motorcycles Worldwide
 1 day ago
02.09.18
A Spice Girls Reunion Tour Is Finally In…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
Black Lives Matter Activist Who Snatched The Confederate…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
Teaser Clip, Premiere Date Announced For VH1’s ‘Teyana…
 2 days ago
02.08.18
In The Giving Spirit: Drake Donates $50K To…
 2 days ago
02.08.18
Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe and Danai…
 2 days ago
02.08.18
Quincy Jones Claims He Dated Ivanka Trump
 2 days ago
02.08.18
Could This Be The Face Of The Great…
 3 days ago
02.07.18
Am I A Gen-X Or A Millennial, Cause…
 3 days ago
02.07.18
‘Dancing With The Stars: Live’ Winter Storm Tour…
 3 days ago
02.07.18
Pole Dancing Robots Have A Dance Off With…
 3 days ago
02.07.18
Photos