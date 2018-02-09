Music
Home > Music

PREMIERE: Nick Cannon Gives A Beautiful Tribute To Black Women With ‘Motivation’ Video

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 6 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Billboard Women In Music 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Nick Cannon created a beautiful tribute to the strength, wisdom and beauty of Black women with his latest video for his song, Motivation.

The stunning visuals feature a group of women with incredible stories to tell. Their voices and spirit shine through during the video, which Nick tells HelloBeautiful was a labor of love.

In an exclusive statement to HelloBeautiful he said:

This is a song that’s very near and dear to my heart. My 98-year-old great-grandmother is my motivation and I believe a positive role model for all women, specifically women of color. And that spawned the idea to talk to other women who are 80 and 90 years old to share their stories.

I believe that black women are treasures and that these women are true role models with knowledge and experience that should be displayed in a way so that they have an opportunity to share some of their wisdom to help motivate young women.

Check out the video here:

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 15 hours ago
02.09.18
Harley-Davidson Recalling 251,000 Motorcycles Worldwide
 15 hours ago
02.09.18
A Spice Girls Reunion Tour Is Finally In…
 15 hours ago
02.09.18
Black Lives Matter Activist Who Snatched The Confederate…
 15 hours ago
02.09.18
Teaser Clip, Premiere Date Announced For VH1’s ‘Teyana…
 1 day ago
02.08.18
In The Giving Spirit: Drake Donates $50K To…
 1 day ago
02.08.18
Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe and Danai…
 1 day ago
02.08.18
Quincy Jones Claims He Dated Ivanka Trump
 2 days ago
02.08.18
Could This Be The Face Of The Great…
 2 days ago
02.07.18
Am I A Gen-X Or A Millennial, Cause…
 2 days ago
02.07.18
‘Dancing With The Stars: Live’ Winter Storm Tour…
 2 days ago
02.07.18
Pole Dancing Robots Have A Dance Off With…
 3 days ago
02.07.18
CBS Picks Up Ava DuVernay’s Drama Pilot ‘Red…
 3 days ago
02.06.18
Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins Turns Down Invite To White…
 4 days ago
02.06.18
Photos