Home Sweet Home: Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Touch Down In Miami

The power couple returns to paradise after a stressful stint in Cleveland.

Posted 1 hour ago
Miami Heat Family Festival

Well, these two seem happy to be happy.

The shocking trades that blew up the Cav’s roster yesterday had a silver-lining for all NBA fans, no matter what team they love.

Future Hall Of Famer Dwyane Wade was traded back to his longtime team the Miami Heat for a protected second-round draft pick.

The move gives Wade the opportunity to retire as a member of the team that drafted him and ride off into the sunset as one of the greatest players in his generation.

Enjoy the video of Wade and wifey Gabrielle Union stepping off the jet and back into paradise. Looks like Gabby won’t be missing that Ohio weather anytime soon.

