Rain Pryor Denies Quincy Jones Story & Details Dad’s Relationship With A Trans Woman

Ever since Quincy Jones‘ Vulture interview set the Internet ablaze, folks have been fact checking the music legend’s surprising statements.

One particular story caused major discussion when Quincy suggested actor Marlon Brando had sex with Richard Pryor. Richard’s widow, Jennifer Lee, even confirmed the statement as true.

However, now Richard’s daughter — fellow comedian Rain Pryor — is stepping into the picture. In a Facebook post, she said Quincy’s statements were false. “Daddy did NOT have relations with Brando,” she said. “There were no trips to his South Pacific Oasis, no flowers or love notes between. Not even a film role.”

Rain did however detail Richard’s relationship with a trans woman. “My dad was very open with his life, so much so that news of his relationship with a trans woman in the early 70s and 80s wasn’t really newsworthy nor notable,” she said. “As a child I knew her, not as the trans person in our home, but the lady whom everyone accepted. So much acceptance I did not know she was Trans until recently.”

In a previous post, Rain went on to condemn Quincy Jones, calling him “once a brilliant music producer who is losing his mind, and decided to garner publicity for himself with a sensationalized interview.”

You can check out both posts by Rain below as this story continues to be hotly debated.

