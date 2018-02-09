Music
Tevin Campbell Takes To Twitter To Address The Rumor That Quincy Jones Molested Him

The "Can We Talk' singer finally sets the record straight.

Written By: Nia Noelle

2015 Soul Train Music Awards Arrivals

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

From calling Michael Jackson “greedy” to telling the world that Richard Pryor was bisexual, Quincy Jones’ recent insane and candid interview with Vulture is really stirring up the rumor mill.

And while Tevin Campbell’s name came up during the interview, with Quincy singing his praises, the former teen star took to Twitter on Thursday to clear up any misconceptions about his relationship with the music mogul.

Apparently, there have been rumors circling on and off for years that Quincy molested Tevin when he was a teenager. However, the “Can We Talk’ singer is clear: That just never happened.

“Now Im trending folks will really say some disgusting things. ‘Tevin was molested by Quincy’,” Tevin wrote along with laughing emojis.

“GTFOH wit the devil,” he concluded.

Tevin also shared a quote from Quincy’s interview:

However some folks just aren’t buying Tevin’s account of his innocent relationship with Quincy:

As we previously reported, Quincy’s interview with Vulture also revealed that he used to date Ivanka Trump, who is 48 years his junior!

“I used to date Ivanka, you know,” he began.

“Twelve years ago. Tommy Hilfiger, who was working with my daughter Kidada, said, ‘Ivanka wants to have dinner with you.’ I said, ‘No problem. She’s a fine m*therf*cker.’ She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though.”

BEAUTIES: Do you believe that Quincy never molested Tevin? 

Photos