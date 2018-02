Is It Ridiculous To Hide Your Farts From Your Spouse Or Significant Other? [EXCLUSIVE]

According to a recent survey, 1 out of 10 men will fart on a first date. Reportedly, if women stick around afterwards, the likelihood of marriage goes up. Meanwhile, as Headkrack & Rickey Smiley confirm, if and when women fart on the first date, men can’t deal.

Rickey also talks about never farting in front of his wife during their 12-year marriage, and Da Brat points out the craziness in that. Shouldn’t you be comfortable enough with the love of your life to let out a fart every once in a while? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Tika Sumpter Explains Why She’s Keeping Her Relationship A Secret [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Relationship Regrets: How To Avoid Ending Up In Dead-End Long Term Relationships [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Why People Keep In Touch With Their Exes After The Relationship [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The Latest: