Why Black Tony Is Stuttering After Jump Starting His Car [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony says he can’t come to work today because his car died, and after he attempted to jump start it, something didn’t quite go right. Now, he can’t stop stuttering! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
