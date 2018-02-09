Ne-Yo “Good Man” [NEW MUSIC]

Ne-Yo hasn’t made an album since 2015 and finally has released his first single from it. His song “Good Man” is all about a man showing his lady how much he loves and appreciates her. Ne-Yo samples the classic hit from D’Angelo “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” and it blends so well with the lyrics to the song.
He sings, “That’s all I want to be, baby / I just wanna pick the phone up every single time you call / It doesn’t matter where I’m at / I wanna be chillin’ with Obama, talkin’ business / See you callin’, tell him, ‘Hold up, I gotta take this.’” Rap Up mentioned that the song is produced by Camper and is definitely a song fans will enjoy.
Ne-Yo recently had another baby with his wife, Crystal Renay and is very open about their relationship in this album. He said, “This album focuses on the journey of what it is to be a good man: a good man to your spouse, a good brother to your brother, a good person to the world. I am not proclaiming to be perfect. A good man makes mistakes, learns from those mistakes, therefore to not then repeat those mistakes. Being a good man is a journey.” We can’t wait to hear what the R&B star has in store for us.
RELATED: Ne-Yo’s Wife Gives Birth To Baby Boy [PHOTO]
RELATED: Ne-Yo & Wife Crystal Throw Charitable Party For Baby Gender Reveal
RELATED: Ne-Yo On How His “Step Up” Series Is Better Than The Movies [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
The Latest:
- LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The Timberwolves
- Harley-Davidson Recalling 251,000 Motorcycles Worldwide
- A Spice Girls Reunion Tour Is Finally In The Works!
- LET’S MAKEUP: Kandi Burruss Shares With #TeamBeautiful What’s In Her Bag
- Black Lives Matter Activist Who Snatched The Confederate Flag Killed In New Orleans
- WTF: Woman Tazes Her Lady Parts On Camera
- OMG! What Would You Do If You Saw This At A Grocery Store?
- Pretty Cool: Watch As This Baby Octopus Is Born
- This Video Of A Dog Riding A Pony Is More Adorable Than We Could Ever Explain
- Common & Brandy Celebrate #BlackExcellence In ‘Optimistic’ Music Vid