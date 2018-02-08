Black History Month
Black History Month: Bri’Ann Stephens and Klarke Foreman

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 15 hours ago
Black History Month Powered by TSU, Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs

97.9 The Box and Texas Southern University celebrates Black History Month by recognizing ordinary people doing extraordinary things in the Houston community

Today we want to recognize Bri’Ann Stephens (Founder of Pink Prods) and Klarke  Foreman (Founder of Kween to Queen).  Bri’Ann Stephens created the concept of Pink Prods during one of the lowest points in her life. It was in having nothing, she decided to create a platform to provide women with everything. Today, Stephen’s and her team of amazing driven, conscious women seek to share stories, build genuine relationships and provide opportunities among women by interviewing them for PinkProds.com and host workshops, networking events, and community events.

Klarke Foreman is the Founder of Kween to Queen. Along with her sister, she founded Kween to Queen when she realized that there was a need for positive influence for young girls and women and their community. These women understood the importance of community and how no one can do life alone. Today, they have built a team of bloggers and brand ambassadors. Together they host sessions, events, launch campaigns, and share their vision in schools and churches.

ABOUT PINK PRODUCTIONS

Our mission is to build genuine relationships and provides opportunities amongst women.

Pink Productions is for women who are actively working towards achieving their goals. It is for women who have overcome adversity and who are striving towards success daily.

We believe in order to know the road ahead, that you should ask those coming back. Through our one on one interviews we not only provide readers with new insight, tools, and resources, but we also ignite a new fire within the women we interview.

Follow @pinkprods on Twitter & Insta!

 

ABOUT KWEEN TO QUEEN 

Our mission is to inspire grrrls to use their power towards becoming their best self, living their best life, and reign like they mean it! 

Don’t forget to @kweentoqueen on Twitter and Insta!

 

 

