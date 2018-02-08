Black History Month: Linda Pickney

Black History Month Powered by TSU, Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs
97.9 The Box and Texas Southern University celebrates Black History Month by recognizing ordinary people doing extraordinary things in the Houston community.
Today we want to recognize Linda Pickney, owner of Brashae’s Beauty Supply and Raimon’s Salon de Beauté. Pickney has served the beauty supply and hair design needs of Houston, Texas since 1984. She takes the time to educate her valued customer on the right products for their hair care needs.
She loves to volunteer and serve the community of Houston with love and kindness. Always willing to help and inspire individuals with a bigger heart than Texas! Radio One Houston and Texas Southern University recognizes Linda Pickney for her tireless community efforts and motivation of her family and friends.
For more information about Brashae’s Beauty Supply and hair salon click here.