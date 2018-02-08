Black History Month: Linda Pickney

Black History Month Powered by TSU, Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs

97.9 The Box and Texas Southern University celebrates Black History Month by recognizing ordinary people doing extraordinary things in the Houston community.

Today we want to recognize Linda Pickney, owner of Brashae’s Beauty Supply and Raimon’s Salon de Beauté. Pickney has served the beauty supply and hair design needs of Houston, Texas since 1984. She takes the time to educate her valued customer on the right products for their hair care needs.

She loves to volunteer and serve the community of Houston with love and kindness. Always willing to help and inspire individuals with a bigger heart than Texas! Radio One Houston and Texas Southern University recognizes Linda Pickney for her tireless community efforts and motivation of her family and friends.

For more information about Brashae’s Beauty Supply and hair salon click here.

About Raimon’s Salon de Beauté

Raimon’s Salon de Beauté featuring Brashae’s Beauty Supply has served the beauty supply and hair design needs of Houston, Texas since 1984. Fully licensed, bonded and insured, we are much more than just product and service peddlers. As experienced, professional hair stylists, we take the time to educate our valued customers on the right products for their hair care needs. We also provide classes to assists stylists in earning their CEU certification and renewing their licenses. Find your favorite hair care products at Brashae’s Beauty Supply! If you’re in need of a professional, experienced stylist, schedule an appointment at Raimon’s Salon de Beaute’ today! We look forward to assisting you with beauty needs. Give us a call at 713-541-2279, or reach us online . Be sure to check back for our monthly hair product specials.

