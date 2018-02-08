Black History Month
Home > Black History Month

Black History Month: Linda Pickney

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 14 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Black History Month Powered by TSU, Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs 

 

Black History Month

Source: contestant photos / contestants

97.9 The Box and Texas Southern University celebrates Black History Month by recognizing ordinary people doing extraordinary things in the Houston community.

Today we want to recognize Linda Pickney, owner of Brashae’s Beauty Supply and Raimon’s Salon de Beauté. Pickney has served the beauty supply and hair design needs of Houston, Texas since 1984. She takes the time to educate her valued customer  on the right products for their hair care needs.

She loves to volunteer and serve the community of Houston with love and kindness. Always willing to help and inspire individuals with a bigger heart than Texas! Radio One Houston and Texas Southern University recognizes Linda Pickney for her tireless community efforts and motivation of her family and friends.

For more information about Brashae’s Beauty Supply and hair salon click here.

About Raimon’s Salon de Beauté

Raimon’s Salon de Beauté featuring Brashae’s Beauty Supply has served the beauty supply and hair design needs of Houston, Texas since 1984. Fully licensed, bonded and insured, we are much more than just product and service peddlers. As experienced, professional hair stylists, we take the time to educate our valued customers on the right products for their hair care needs. We also provide classes to assists stylists in earning their CEU certification and renewing their licenses.

Find your favorite hair care products at Brashae’s Beauty Supply! If you’re in need of a professional, experienced stylist, schedule an appointment at Raimon’s Salon de Beaute’ today! We look forward to assisting you with beauty needs. Give us a call at 713-541-2279, or reach us online. Be sure to check back for our monthly hair product specials.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Teaser Clip, Premiere Date Announced For VH1’s ‘Teyana…
 19 hours ago
02.08.18
In The Giving Spirit: Drake Donates $50K To…
 19 hours ago
02.08.18
Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe and Danai…
 20 hours ago
02.08.18
Quincy Jones Claims He Dated Ivanka Trump
 1 day ago
02.08.18
Could This Be The Face Of The Great…
 2 days ago
02.07.18
Am I A Gen-X Or A Millennial, Cause…
 2 days ago
02.07.18
‘Dancing With The Stars: Live’ Winter Storm Tour…
 2 days ago
02.07.18
Pole Dancing Robots Have A Dance Off With…
 2 days ago
02.07.18
CBS Picks Up Ava DuVernay’s Drama Pilot ‘Red…
 3 days ago
02.06.18
Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins Turns Down Invite To White…
 3 days ago
02.06.18
Lady Gaga Remaining European Tour Dates Cancelled Due…
 3 days ago
02.06.18
Justin Timberlake Superbowl Halftime Performance 14 Years Later…
 3 days ago
02.06.18
Did Ryan Henry Really Shoot Up The “Black…
 3 days ago
02.06.18
AutoNation Inc. No Longer Refuses To Hire Job…
 3 days ago
02.06.18
Photos