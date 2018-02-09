Draymond Green Applauds the Cavs Changes

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said the Cleveland Cavaliers made some good moves on Feb. 8.

The Cavs traded Isaiah Thomas, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and other players around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Basketball fans could not keep up with all the breaking news.

“It’s interesting, really interesting,” Green said.

“They made some good moves,” Green said.

Draymond Green on the Cleveland overhaul: "It's interesting, really interesting…Feels like they made some good moves." pic.twitter.com/5YY75NFGk9 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 8, 2018

