CAVS: LeBron Shares His Wishes for Wade, Frye Says Goodbye to Cleveland

LeBron James is saying so long to his jelly. The All- Star forward wished Dwyane Wade well after hearing news that he was being traded to Miami.

LeBron posted this message on Instagram:

kingjames Truly happy for my brother @dwyanewade!! It’s how it’s suppose to be. Love you my guy!! #WadeCountyBack??

LeBron’s message came about a half-hour after Channing Frye posted a funny farewell to Cleveland fans.

