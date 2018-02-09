CAVS: LeBron Shares His Wishes for Wade, Frye Says Goodbye to Cleveland





CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –

LeBron James is saying so long to his jelly. The All- Star forward wished Dwyane Wade well after hearing news that he was being traded to Miami.

LeBron posted this message on Instagram:

kingjames Truly happy for my brother @dwyanewade!! It’s how it’s suppose to be. Love you my guy!! #WadeCountyBack??

LeBron’s message came about a half-hour after Channing Frye posted a funny farewell to Cleveland fans.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of Jason Miller and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Jonathan Daniel and Getty Images

Video and Third Picture Courtesy of Instagram and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

