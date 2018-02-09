McDonald’s Presents a Big Mac Bling Ring!

The contest ends on Valentine’s Day.
(CNN) – McDonald’s is giving away an 18-karat gold, gem-encrusted ring version of its classic Big Mac sandwich.
This seven-layer, stackable ring is called the “Bling-Mac,” and Cosmopolitan reports that it’s worth upwards of $12,000.
McDonald’s announced the contest via Twitter on Wednesday.
For a chance to win, social media users must tweet out to McDonald’s their love for the Big Mac by using the hashtag, #BlingMacContest.
