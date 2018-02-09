McDonald’s Presents a Big Mac Bling Ring!

McDonald’s Presents a Big Mac Bling Ring!

McDonalds Feature

Source: Steve Parsons – PA Images / Getty

The contest ends on Valentine’s Day.

 

(CNN) – McDonald’s is giving away an 18-karat gold, gem-encrusted ring version of its classic Big Mac sandwich.

This seven-layer, stackable ring is called the “Bling-Mac,” and Cosmopolitan reports that it’s worth upwards of $12,000.

McDonald’s announced the contest via Twitter on Wednesday.

For a chance to win, social media users must tweet out to McDonald’s their love for the Big Mac by using the hashtag, #BlingMacContest.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of CNN and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of McDonald’s

Second Picture Courtesy of Steve Parsons – PA Images and Getty Images

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter, CNN, and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

